NBA’s Alumni Association Pivots to College Ball to Boost Revenue

After exhausting nearly every option to market itself at NBA and WNBA events, the National Basketball Retired Players Association has turned to the collegiate game, where it sees a plethora of opportunities.

The NBRPA is the title partner for the Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational, starting Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The nonprofit organization, which supports players in their transition after playing, aims to grow its visibility with a pair of games set to be broadcast on ESPN and FOX while it creates new revenue streams using college athletes.

“We’re trying to be a widespread basketball entity that’s touching a lot of different areas to galvanize basketball across the board,” NPRPA president Scott Rochelle said in an interview. “We’ve really touched the highpoints of that [pro level] opportunity, so it’s important for us to expand our reach outside of the NBA category.”

At the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Rochelle realized his organization, which is a league partner but not part of the league, needed to heighten its presence. He chose Division I hoops as a focal point during the NBRPA’s pivot in marketing and fundraising strategies.

The Invitational, in its second year, is headlined this year by No. 11 Gonzaga and USC. The doubleheader was made possible with help from sports marketing firm Intersport, which operates the main event, while NPRPA leads hospitality efforts and ancillary events.

“Some partners come into college basketball, slap their name on the middle of the court, and that’s all they need for their ROI,” Rochelle said. “For us, we’re working across a lot of different elements outside of brand recognition, like celebrating former [pro] players and supporting [current] college players.”

Last year, the Invitational featured Dayton, Vanderbilt, Wyoming and North Carolina State. The NBRPA used the stage to showcase Vandy head coach Jerry Stackhouse, an 18-year NBA vet, and former N.C. State standout and NPRPA board member Chucky Brown. Dayton Hall of Famer and former NBRPA board chairman Johnny Davis was also recognized.

Rochelle said his organization is paying hundreds of former NBA and WNBA players per year through its group licensing deal with the NBA, and hopes to share its expertise in group licensing in the college NIL landscape. The retired players association has doled out more than $100 million in likeness fees over the last 12 years, which includes NBA 2K inclusions, public appearances and others. He admits that weaving his organization into the college basketball schedule is a challenge but remains hopeful that with greater proof of concept, they can carve out their name in the space.

The organization’s college efforts also extend to NCAA men’s and women’s Final Fours, since dozens of their members are still involved in the college game from broadcasting to program ambassadors.

Besides the college efforts, the NBRPA has created Mixtape Mondays, featuring former NBA All-Stars and Hall of Famers dominating opponents and showing off their signature moves. While the organization hasn’t been able to monetize the series yet, the clips are at times generating hundreds of thousands of views on X (formerly Twitter). This exposure is another avenue for outsiders to notice NBRPA capabilities.

The NBRPA still plans to do its normal activations around marquee NBA events like All-Star weekend and others. But the college game is fertile ground.

“We may not be at the top right now, but we definitely have a very formidable market position in college basketball,” Rochelle said. “It’s a unique opportunity.”

