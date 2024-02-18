NBA All-Star Weekend: LeBron James hopes to end his career with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James speaks during a news conference before the NBA basketball All-Star game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Lakers legend LeBron James did not directly address the report that he declined an opportunity to join Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors during a 15-minute press conference in the hours before Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, but he did declare he would like to end his career in Los Angeles.

"I am a Laker, and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way," said James, about to make a record-breaking 20th appearance in the exhibition. I don't have the answer to how long it will be or what uniform I'll be wearing. Hopefully, it is with the Lakers. It's a great organization with so many greats. We'll see. I don't know how it's going to end, but it's coming. It's coming, for sure."

How soon remains to be seen for the 39-year-old.

"I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left," said James. "I know it's not that many."

James is also unsure if he will want to end his career with a farewell tour or, as he said, "just Tim Duncan it." The reason may surprise you from someone who's been the face of the league for much of his 21 seasons.

"I'm 50-50," he said. "I'm going to be honest. There are times I feel like I owe it to my fans who have been along this journey for two decades-plus, to be able to give them that moment, where it's every city, and they give you your flowers or whatever the case may be. That seems cool, but the other side: I've never been that great with accepting praise. It's a weird feeling for me. I've never really talked about it much.

"It's just a weird feeling for me," he added in a rare moment of vulnerability. "To go to each city, if that's the case — I've seen Michael [Jordan]'s, I've seen Kobe [Bryant]'s, I've seen a lot of guys' [farewell tour] — I just don't know how I'd feel. I don't know if I'd feel great about it. Maybe the only child in me. I don't know."

James rested the final game before the All-Star break with peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle. He has received treatment in recent days and will participate on Sunday, but, "I won't be playing the entire game."

"I'm trying to get my ankle as strong and back to where I feel confident I can finish these last 30 games of the season," said James, whose Lakers (30-26) are currently ninth place in the Western Conference. "I'll get out there and run around with the young guys for a little bit, and then shut it down at some point to give my ankle another opportunity to rest. I'm seeking some more treatment tomorrow and going into this week, because we don't play until the end of the week. I'll see how that goes, but the most important thing for me is definitely my health. ... I'm trying to do what's best for me and the betterment of the team."

