NBA All-Star Weekend: League reveals player pool for Rising Stars tournament

The NBA’s “Rising Stars” tournament now has its official roster of players.

The league announced 28 players who earned spots in the Rising Stars tournament at All-Star Weekend next month in Salt Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. The group features 11 rookies, including four of the first five players who were selected in last year’s draft, and 10 second-year players. Seven players from the G League will compete, too.

No. 1 overall pick and former Duke star Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with the Orlando Magic. Fellow top-five picks Jabari Smith, Keegan Murray and Jaden Ivey also were named to the game. Chet Holmgren, who went No. 2 overall, was the only one in that group who didn’t make the game while he’s recovering from a foot injury.

Scoot Henderson leads the group of G League players who made the game. Henderson is widely expected to go No. 2 in the NBA Draft next summer behind French star Victor Wembanyama. He’s currently playing with the G League Ignite, which had four players make the game. Scotty Pippen Jr., Mac McClung and Kenneth Lofton round out that group.

The Houston Rockets had the most players make the game, with Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun joining Smith.

The Rising Stars event will feature a three-game mini-tournament next month in Salt Lake City. The 21 NBA players will be drafted onto three teams of seven, and the G League players will make up the fourth team. The teams will be coached by Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah and Deron Williams. Jason Terry will coach the G League team.

The league announced starters for the All-Star game last week. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will captain the Western Conference in what was his record-tying 19th selection to the game. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the Eastern Conference.

All-Star Weekend will kick off on Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Utah with the Rising Stars tournament and celebrity game. The HBCU Classic, dunk contest and skills challenge will take place on Saturday, and the All-Star Game will be held on Sunday.