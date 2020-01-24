NBA All-Star starters are set, snag the latest t-shirts and hoodies

The 2020 NBA All-Star rosters are officially out and it might be the best lineup to date. Representing the Eastern Conference, team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team consists of Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

While Giannis’ team includes a couple of new faces, the Western Conference is perhaps the super team of veterans that could have been and one rising star. Captain LeBron James will be joined by fellow Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

The accompanying merchandise is just as appealing as the lineup. While the Jordan Brand-designed jerseys aren’t available for sale yet, you can get your hands on the shirts and hoodies that just dropped in the NBA store. Read on to see what’s in stock and order your favorite before they sell out.

