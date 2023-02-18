NBA All-Star Saturday 2023: Follow the Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk with live updates
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend continues with All-Star Saturday Night contests at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The three competitions will be held in this order: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk. The events start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City on all three events.
WHAT TO KNOW: How the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk work, format and tiebreakers
Skills Challenge teams and players
Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd
Team Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler
Team Rookies: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic; Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets; Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
3-Point Contest players
Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Note: Randle replaces Portland's Anfernee Simons, who is out with a right ankle sprain.
Slam Dunk participants
Jericho Sims, New York Knicks
Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract)
K.J. Martin, Houston Rockets