NBA All-Star Saturday 2023: Follow the Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk with live updates

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend continues with All-Star Saturday Night contests at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The three competitions will be held in this order: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk. The events start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City on all three events.

WHAT TO KNOW: How the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk work, format and tiebreakers

Skills Challenge teams and players

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo will team up with his brothers for the Skills Challenge at the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday competitions. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

3-Point Contest players

Note: Randle replaces Portland's Anfernee Simons, who is out with a right ankle sprain.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is one of the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday 3-Point Contest participants. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Slam Dunk participants

Mac McClung, then of the Los Angeles Lakers, dunks to finish the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver on April 10, 2022. McClung is a Slam Dunk contest participant at the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Follow All-Star Saturday live updates