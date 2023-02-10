NBA All-Star Game: Anthony Edwards, De'Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam named as replacements

The NBA on Friday announced three injury replacements for next week’s All-Star Game.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will replace Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant in the Feb. 19 exhibition.

Curry suffered multiple injuries to his left leg this past Saturday. Durant, who was traded to the Suns from the Brooklyn Nets prior to Thursday’s deadline, sprained his right MCL on Jan. 8. A right hamstring strain has kept Williamson sidelined since Jan. 2. All three are slated to be reevaluated after the All-Star break.

The NBA also announced Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will start in place of Curry, Williamson and Durant.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will be the youngest participant in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

G: Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Statistics : 24.7 PPG (46/37/77), 6.0 RPG, 4.6 APG

Selection : First

Fan voting rank : 13th

Media voting rank : Fifth

Player voting rank: Eighth

G: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Statistics : 24.2 PPG (50/33/79), 6.3 APG, 4.3 RPG

Selection : First

Fan voting rank : Eighth

Media voting rank : Fifth

Player voting rank: Fifth

F: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Statistics : 25.0 PPG (48/33/77), 8.0 RPG, 6.2 APG

Selection : Second

Fan voting rank : Sixth

Media voting rank : Fifth

Player voting rank: Sixth

The NBA (again) twice passed over Suns guard Devin Booker, a returning first-team All-NBA selection who returned from a 21-game injury absence this week. The league also selected Siakam over Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler, who finished ahead of his Raptors counterpart in the Eastern Conference frontcourt voting.

The facial fracture Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown suffered this week could also create another All-Star opening in the Eastern Conference backcourt. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland and New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson would be among the leading replacement candidates, should Brown sit out the exhibition.

All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft rosters prior to the game in Salt Lake City, first selecting from the starters in either conference, and then cycling through the 14 reserves.

