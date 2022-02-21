When is NBA All-Star Game 2022: Start time, TV channel, schedule, date for Team LeBron James vs. Team Kevin Durant

The All-Star Game begins now in Cleveland.

Here is everything you need to know about the NBA All-Star weekend.

When is the 2022 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The weekend also includes the celebrity game and Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 18. The NBA x HBCU Classic between Morgan State and Howard will take place Saturday, Feb. 19 along with the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk competition later that night. The G League Next Gem Game will be played Sunday, Feb. 20 between the G League Ignite and Canton Charge.

What time will the NBA All-Star Game start on Sunday?

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET, with television coverage on TNT starting at 6 p.m. ET. Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dwyane Wade and Allie LaForce will call the game.

There will also be an alternate TV broadcast on TBS, featuring the “Inside The NBA” studio crew with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

NBA All-Star Game 2022 schedule

Sunday, Feb. 20

71st NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m., TNT and TBS

LeBron James competes at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. His team has never lost the All-Star Game since the format switched to captains choosing teams. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Who is playing in the NBA All-Star Game this year?

Team LeBron

Starters

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Reserves

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Team Durant

Starters

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Reserves

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Who won the NBA All-Star Game last year?

Since the format changed to captains drafting teams, LeBron James’ team has won all four All-Star Games. Team LeBron beat Team Durant in 2021, 170-150, in Atlanta. The MVP was Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Future NBA All-Star Game dates and locations

2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17-19, 2023

2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on Feb. 16-18, 2024