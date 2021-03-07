Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons uncertain for All-Star after contact with COVID-19 positive
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons might not be able to play in Sunday night's NBA All-Star game because of contact tracing protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
The Philadelphia 76ers stars had contact with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19 back in Philadelphia, per Wojnarowski.
The barber is reportedly being retested after an inconclusive test. If it is negative, the stars would likely be active for the game.
This post will be updated.
