NBA admits refs missed five OT calls that hurt Warriors vs. Celtics

Refs blew whopping five calls that hurt Dubs in OT vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 121-118 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at TD Garden was heartbreaking in itself, but Dub Nation might be feeling even worse after taking a look at the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.

In its latest report, the NBA admitted officials missed five calls that would have favored Golden State in the game's final two minutes of overtime out of six total incorrect calls.

First, with 1:46 left in overtime, Celtics star Jayson Tatum should have been called for a defensive three-second violation.

"Tatum (BOS) straddles the lane line and is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent," the report states.

Referees also failed to call a foul on Malcolm Brogdon exactly one second later, when the Celtics guard made contact with Jordan Poole's arm as the Warrior went up for a layup.

With 1:33 remaining in overtime, Boston veteran Al Horford also wasn't called for a three-second violation, and the NBA conceded Klay Thompson did not foul Boston's Jaylen Brown with just over one minute left as well.

"Thompson (GSW) reaches down and makes contact with the ball and incidental contact with Brown's (BOS) hand on the ball," the report says.

And, six seconds before the game ended, Horford should have been called for a 24-second violation.

There was one missed call in overtime that unfairly went against the Celtics, when Boston lost possession on an out-of-bounds ball that last touched Andrew Wiggins' foot.

RELATED: Steph among six Warriors ruled out vs. Cavs to end road trip

Golden State lost what turned out to be a one-possession game when all was said and done, so there's no telling what the outcome could have been if those five calls instead went in the Warriors' favor.

Of course, if they never had fumbled away their original lead to begin with, the Last Two Minute Report would be much less concerning.

Story continues

But at one game under .500 more than halfway through the season, the Warriors have to turn the page and focus on Friday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers to end their road trip on a high note.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast