Again?

For the third time in a month, the NBA admitted the Kings were victims of an incorrect call late in a loss.

With 1:10 remaining in overtime and the Kings and Spurs tied 102-102 on Friday night, San Antonio guard DeMar DeRozan started to drive into the lane. According to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report, which was released Saturday, DeRozen should be been called for a travel when he came to a stop.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Upon further review, it appears DeRozen's feet slide when he lands after a jump-stop. No call was made and 13 seconds later, Patty Mills was fouled on a missed 3-point attempt.

"DeRozan (SAS) gathers the ball and comes to a stop on two feet, and then slides both feet forward prior to releasing the pass," the league wrote.

Mills only made one of three free throws, but in reality, he never should have gotten three free throws. The Kings should have been granted possession with the game tied and 70 seconds left on the clock.

Instead, San Antonio took a one-point lead and went on to win 105-104.

On Nov. 26, the NBA announced that refs missed a traveling call on Boston's Marcus Smart, who would hit the game-winning shot.

Just 10 days before that, the NBA admitted that refs missed a foul call on LeBron James late in the Kings' 99-97 loss to the Lakers.

[RELATED: Marvin Bagley upgraded to questionable]

At a certain point, the NBA needs to hold its refs accountable, right? How many calls do they have to blow before someone is disciplined?

But if the refs are going to continue to miss calls, maybe one or two can go the Kings' way.

Related Content from TMZ Sports

Story continues

Drake trolls Joel Embiid at Raptors game with championship ring

Myles Garrett appears at charity event after NFL suspension

Jerry Jones says he won't fire Jason Garrett during season

Carmelo Anthony FaceTimes son after huge game with Blazers







NBA admits missed traveling late in Kings' 105-104 OT loss to Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area