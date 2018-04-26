NBA admits James' block on Oladipo was goaltending

After some controversy in game five of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 98-95 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the NBA admitted referees missed two crucial calls in the final seconds.

In its Last Two-Minute Report released on Thursday, the league revealed LeBron James should have been called for goaltending on Victor Oladipo with five seconds left in the fourth quarter.

If the call had been made, Indiana would have taken a 97-95 lead. The play was not reviewed at the time.

Instead, the Cavs took a timeout and then put James in position to make a three-pointer as the clock ran out.

Oladipo said after the game he though goaltending should have been called.

"I got a step on him. Felt like I even got grabbed on the way to the rim," Oladipo said (via ESPN). "I tried to shoot a layup, it hit the backboard, then he blocked it.

"It was a goaltend. It's hard to even speak on it. It just sucks, honestly. It really sucks. We fought our way back, we tied the game up, that layup is huge."

It was also revealed that the officials missed a call before James' goaltending block that was in favour of the Pacers.

The report says the officials made an error in giving Indiana the ball with 27.6 seconds left after Pacers forward Thaddeus Young deflected the ball away from James and it went out of bounds, but a whistle was not blown. The ball then bounced off James' arm, landing out of bounds again. That time the refs blew the whistle and gave the ball to the Pacers.

The Cavaliers lead the series 3-2 and will face the Pacers in game six on Friday in Indiana.