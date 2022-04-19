NBA's 75 Greatest Players: Full list of the greatest basketball players of all-time

(Graphic by Michael Wagstaffe/Yahoo Sports)

The NBA tipped off its 75th anniversary season with its list of the top-75 greatest players in league history. However, because of a tie in the voting, 76 players made the list. The league asked a panel, consisting of front office executives, coaches, current and former players and media, to vote.

The list of the greatest basketball players of all-time is unranked and was revealed in no particular order by the league. Below, the players are listed alphabetically by last name.

All 50 players from the 50th anniversary team made the 75th anniversary list. Eleven current players were added to the list, and the previous list's biggest snub, Dominique Wilkins, made this version.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Ray Allen

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Carmelo Anthony

Nate Archibald

Paul Arizin

Charles Barkley

Rick Barry

Elgin Baylor

Dave Bing

Larry Bird

Kobe Bryant

Wilt Chamberlain

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

Billy Cunningham

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

Dave DeBusschere

Clyde Drexler

Tim Duncan

Kevin Durant

Julius Erving

Patrick Ewing

Walt Frazier

Kevin Garnett

George Gervin

Hal Greer

James Harden

John Havlicek

Elvin Hayes

Allen Iverson

LeBron James

Magic Johnson

Sam Jones

Michael Jordan

Jason Kidd

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

Jerry Lucas

Karl Malone

Moses Malone

Pete Maravich

Bob McAdoo

Kevin McHale

George Mikan

Reggie Miller

Earl Monroe

Steve Nash

Dirk Nowitzki

Hakeem Olajuwon

Shaquille O'Neal

Robert Parish

Chris Paul

Gary Payton

Bob Pettit

Paul Pierce

Scottie Pippen

Willis Reed

Oscar Robertson

David Robinson

Dennis Rodman

Bill Russell

Dolph Schayes

Bill Sharman

John Stockton

Isiah Thomas

Nate Thurmond

Wes Unseld

Dwyane Wade

Bill Walton

Jerry West

Russell Westbrook

Lenny Wilkens

Dominique Wilkins

James Worthy

Who should have made the greatest basketball players of all-time list?

Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach took an analytical look at which players should make the 75th anniversary list. Here's his methodology: The Bill Russell Scale and a look at who could be snubbed or crowned early.

