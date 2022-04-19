NBA's 75 Greatest Players: Full list of the greatest basketball players of all-time
The NBA tipped off its 75th anniversary season with its list of the top-75 greatest players in league history. However, because of a tie in the voting, 76 players made the list. The league asked a panel, consisting of front office executives, coaches, current and former players and media, to vote.
The list of the greatest basketball players of all-time is unranked and was revealed in no particular order by the league. Below, the players are listed alphabetically by last name.
All 50 players from the 50th anniversary team made the 75th anniversary list. Eleven current players were added to the list, and the previous list's biggest snub, Dominique Wilkins, made this version.
Complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team
Here is the full list of the 76 greatest basketball players of all-time who made the list, in alphabetical order and unranked.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Ray Allen
Nate Archibald
Paul Arizin
Rick Barry
Elgin Baylor
Dave Bing
Kobe Bryant
Bob Cousy
Dave Cowens
Billy Cunningham
Anthony Davis
Dave DeBusschere
Walt Frazier
George Gervin
Hal Greer
John Havlicek
Elvin Hayes
Sam Jones
Jason Kidd
Jerry Lucas
Moses Malone
Pete Maravich
Bob McAdoo
Kevin McHale
George Mikan
Earl Monroe
Hakeem Olajuwon
Shaquille O'Neal
Robert Parish
Gary Payton
Bob Pettit
Paul Pierce
Willis Reed
Oscar Robertson
David Robinson
Dennis Rodman
Dolph Schayes
Bill Sharman
Nate Thurmond
Wes Unseld
Dwyane Wade
Bill Walton
Jerry West
Lenny Wilkens
Dominique Wilkins
James Worthy
Who should have made the greatest basketball players of all-time list?
Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach took an analytical look at which players should make the 75th anniversary list. Here's his methodology: The Bill Russell Scale and a look at who could be snubbed or crowned early.
