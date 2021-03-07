NBA 3-Point Contest live stream: Watch 2021 All-Star event online

Here's how to watch the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans will have two big reasons to tune in to Sunday night's 2021 NBA All-Star festivities.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are set to represent the C's in both the 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Game. It'll mark Tatum's second All-Star appearance and Brown's first. Both Celtics stars are competing in the 3-point shootout for the first time.

Taking home the 3-Point Contest crown won't be an easy task. Tatum and Brown will go up against Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry (+125), the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (+400), the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (+500), and the Memphis Grizzlies' Mike Conley (+500). Tatum and Brown are the long shots with +700 and +750 odds respectively -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Both the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge will take place prior to the All-Star Game, which is set to tip-off around 8 p.m. ET. The Dunk Contest is scheduled for halftime.

Here's how and when to watch the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest online:

When: Sunday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT or fuboTV