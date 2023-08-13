NBA 2K24: Which WNBA players have the highest ratings?

The NBA2K24 ratings are out and New York Liberty cover athlete Sabrina Ionescu has a 90 rating and sits seventh on the list. The highest rated player, however, is Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson with an impressive 98 rating.

This is the second time in a row Wilson is the highest-ranked player in the game, improving on her 2023 rating of 96. Her ranking in NBA 2K24 is the highest rating of a WNBA player since the WNBA was incorporated into the game in NBA 2K20.

The Aces dominate the 10 highest ratings with four players in the top spots while the Liberty aren’t far behind with three players. This is also the standings of the teams this year in the WNBA. The Aces have a record of 26-3 and sit atop all teams while the Liberty are in second place in the standings with a record of 23-6.

See which players made the top 10:

A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces

Overall Rating: 98

Wilson is averaging 21.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season.

Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty

Overall Rating: 96

Stewart is not a stranger to being rated high in NBA 2K. When the game was first introduced, she was the highest-rated WNBA player in the game with a 95, the same rating as Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Jonquel Jones - New York Liberty

Overall Rating: 94

Jones is consistently high in the ratings since she entered the league.

Candace Parker - Las Vegas Aces

Overall Rating: 93

Parker is one of the hardest-working and most skilled players in the WNBA so her high ranking comes as no surprise.

Overall Rating: 91

While Delle Donne isn’t as highly rated as she has been in the past, her score is impressive nonetheless.

Overall Rating: 90

After not playing last season, this rating is impressive and would have likely been higher if Griner had been able to suit up during the 2022 season.

Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty

Overall Rating: 90

The NBA 2K24 WNBA cover athlete is Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces

Overall Rating: 89

Plum’s rating seems a bit low since she has been dominating the past two seasons, but 89 is definitely respectable.

Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces

Overall Rating: 89

Gray is tied with teammate Plum at 89, but both athletes seem to be rated slightly lower than their on-court feats would garner.

Overall Rating: 88

Unfortunately, Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones will miss the rest of the 2023 season after rupturing her right Achilles tendon. The Sun will feel her absence this season.

