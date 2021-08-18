NBA 2K22 ratings are rolling out. Durant, Young among players not happy.

Today is one of the most predictable days of the NBA offseason calendar:

NBA 2K starts to leak player ratings for the NBA 2K22 edition and players — always looking for straw man argument to use as fuel for offseason workouts — say they are disrespected. It’s a tale as old as time… or at least as old as 2K.

Here are the ratings for some top players:

• Kevin Durant (96)

• LeBron James (96)

• Steph Curry (96)

• Giannis Antetokounmpo (96)

• Nikola Jokic (95)

• Joel Embiid (95)

• Luka Doncic (94)

• Damian Lillard (94)

• James Harden (94)

• Jayson Tatum (90)

• Trae Young (89)

• Khris Middleton (88)

• Jrue Holiday (85)

• LaMelo Ball (84)

Kevin Durant was quick to complain, saying on TicTok he should be a 99.

If you’re handing out 99s, LeBron thinks Curry should have one:

Nah should be 99! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

Trae Young was not behind LeBron and Durant and said he still feels disrespected.

😂😂😂 feel like we do this every year… y’all ever gonna get it right?!🤔😂 #CantPlayItYet 💆🏽💯 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kXbQZ4V8dq — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 18, 2021

There will be plenty more to come.

The response from Ronnie 2K (repping the company) is usually along the lines of “play well and you can raise your rating during the season.”

If you’re curious about the best dunker rating in 2K22, look no further than Zion Williamson.

The Top Dunkers in 2K22 💪 Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/CsKiXoNndt — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

The highest-rated WNBA player? Breanna Stewart with a 95. As it should be (with all due respect to A’Ja Wilson).

The top WNBA #2KRatings rn ⛹️‍♀️ Who will be ranked highest at the end of the season? pic.twitter.com/f1J8g0TJna — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

NBA 2K22 will be released on Sept. 10 and is available for preorder.

