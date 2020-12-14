NBA: 2020-21 Boston Celtics roster

The Boston Celtics have designs on contention in a season still inflected by the pandemic that nearly ended their last season early, and they’ll likely get through most of it with their offseason team-building not quite complete.

After the exit of forward Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade, the team pocketed a massive, $28.5 million trade exception from the Hayward deal that will later allow them to add a player (or several) to their roster at some later point of the season.

Let’s take a look at the roster as it is likely to look as the team starts its 2020-21 season with preseason games kicking off on Dec. 15, and their regular season on Dec. 23:

Jaylen Brown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 24 Size: 6-foot-6, 223 lbs. Experience: 4 seasons Jaylen Brown came into his own last season as a leader on and off the court, and as one of the league's emerging stars. At times overshadowed by the massive leap forward his fellow Celtic wing Jayson Tatum made in 2019-20, the Georgia native may well be poised to make one of his own this season. In his fourth season in the league, Brown scored 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game, and will likely see at least some of those totals rise in 2020-21 after veteran forward Gordon Hayward's exit.

Carsen Edwards

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 22 Size: 5-foot-11, 200 lbs. Experience: 1 season Edwards arrived in Boston with the reputation of a sharpshooter, but after a relatively disappointing inaugural campaign that saw him shoot just 31.6% from beyond the arc and 32.8% overall with the Celtics, time is running out to find a role with the team. He'll have a shot at minutes early in 2020-21 with the lack of wing depth on the team and the injuries of Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford; fingers crossed he makes the most of it.

Tacko Fall

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25 Size: 7-foot-5, 311 lbs. Experience: 1 season While there may be questions as to where Fall and fellow two way teammate Tremont Waters will get minutes to develop this season with the Maine Red Claws looking like a likely pandemic scratch for 2020-21, the growth in the Senegalese center's game warrants bringing Fall back. The UCF product was a walking double-double in the G League last season, and looks to have added mobility and skill to his game. Fall may even get run early this season if newest Boston big Tristan Thompson remains out for the season opener.

Javonte Green

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27 Size: 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. Experience: 1 season There were real question regarding whether Green would survive the team's roster crunch this offseason, but as a wing able to play spot minutes for the team at the 2 or 3, Green's spot is safe for the moment while his aforementioned teammates get healthy. While his 3.4-point, 1.9-rebound per game stat line from last season doesn't tell the story of what the Radford product can do as a hyper-athletic wing, he'll need to boost last season's 27.3% 3-point average if he wants to remain with the team past the trade deadline.

Romeo Langford

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Age: 21 Size: 6-foot-4, 216 lbs. Experience: 1 season The Indiana product can't catch a break when it comes to injury, but mercifully they are not of the sort that ought to raise red flags, instead seemingly an extended stretch of bad luck. In 2019-20, we started to see flashes of what the Celtics saw in the Indianapolis native, with outstanding defensive play deployed against some of the league's tougher wing covers successfully. The primary focus (besides staying healthy) in 2020-21 will be to get the former Hoosier's offense up to speed.

Aaron Nesmith

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 21 Size: 6-foot-6, 213 lbs. Experience: Rookie Few players in recent Celtics history have had more expectations hoisted on them after the draft as Vanderbilt product Aaron Nesmith. Seen by many as the best shooter in his draft cohort, it's his defense and conditioning after being off the court since January of 2019 that may tell the story of at least the start of his rookie campaign. Boston is hoping his elite shooting will be enough to create some offense off of the bench, where the Celtics were sorely lacking last season.

Semi Ojeleye

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26 Size: 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. Experience: 3 seasons Like his teammate Carsen Edwards, it wasn't clear if Ojeleye would be with the team once the dust settled on free agency. But his defense and developing 3-point shot (he hit treys 37.8% of the time in 2019-29) will secure him a spot in the rotation for at least the earlier part of the coming season. But, the SMU product will need to find ways to get more aggressive with his scoring wherever it comes from on the floor, or he will find his roster spot taken by someone who will.

Payton Pritchard

AP Photo/Thomas Boyd

Age: 22 Size: 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. Experience: Rookie Like fellow rookie Aaron Nesmith, Pritchard was drafted with an eye to contributing on day one. And while the late pick of the draft he was taken with might otherwise diminish such pressure, Kemba Walker's absence to start the season may pile all that pressure and then some on Pritchard if new teammate and fellow floor general Jeff Teague doesn't prove up to the task.

Marcus Smart

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26 Size: 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. Experience: 6 seasons The unofficial captain of the team had arguably the best season of his career in 2019-20, making his first All-Defensive team First Team while averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game. Having mostly excised the early-clock heat checks and emotional outbursts that plagued his early career, the Flower Mound native has established himself among the league's elite on both ends of the ball. Whether he can continue to build on that foundation may determine how far the Celtics get in their quest for another banner.

Jayson Tatum

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 22 Size: 6-foot-8, 210 lbs. Experience: 3 seasons Whether Jayson Tatum will become a superstar is no longer the question after his meteoric rise in 2019-20; now the question is to what heights can he ascend. After seeing his scoring increase by roughly 50% from his sophomore campaign, the Duke product showed he could hang his 2019-20 average of 23.4 points, 7 boards, 3 assists and 1.4 steals per game on any team when he asserts himself. Add more growth, muscle and a half-season as the de facto focal point of the team's offense, and Boston may well have an MVP candidate on their hands by midseason.

Jeff Teague

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32 Size: 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. Experience: 12 seasons Which version of Jeff Teague will the Celtics see to start his first season in Boston? His time with the Minnesota Timberwolves saw him scoring 13.2 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 37.9% from deep; that fell to just 7.7 points and 4 assists per game with his trey connecting just 33.3% of the time on the Hawks. Along with Smart, the Wake Forest product will see most of Kemba Walker's minutes to start the season, with the franchise banking on Minnesota Teague being the floor general they signed.

Daniel Theis

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28 Size: 6-foot-8, 245 lbs. Experience: 3 seasons The German big man established himself as one of the NBA's best screeners in 2019-20, but saw his 3-pointer take a big step backwards, falling from 38.8% to 33.3% between his second and third campaigns. After establishing himself as the team's starting center, the lack of shooting made the Salzgitter native a liability the deeper the Celtics got in their postseason. What will his role be in the team's rotation be after Boston signed Tristan Thompson? How well his shot falls may have as much to say about that as anything.

Tristan Thompson

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29 Size: 6-foot-9, 254 lbs. Experience: 9 seasons The Celtics seem to have signed Thompson in response to Daniel Theis' postseason struggles, inking a more versatile big able to switch onto a wider range of opponents and screen with the best bigs in the league. But there are already issues with the big man's health with a hamstring potentially delaying his debut. Is this a rarity, or something the team will see throughout the season? Thompson averaged a double-double over both of his last two seasons, and brings a veteran presence the team needs. But, it's been three seasons since the Canadian was able to play more than 60 games.

Kemba Walker

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 30 Size: 6-foot, 184 lbs. Experience: 9 seasons Kemba Walker's leadership was a major factor in righting the ship after a disastrous 2018-19, as well as in helping the team exceed expectations by becoming a contender ahead of schedule. But his balky knee and its impact on him later last season has become a source of justifiable concern for the team. Still an elite scorer putting up 20.4 points per game, Boston awaits the results of a stem cell injection and rehabilitation to see what sort of future the UConn player has as a high-level player. All the hand-wringing may prove for naught once Walker gets back on the court, but the questions about his knee will continue until he does.

Tremont Waters

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 22 Size: 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. Experience: 1 season As with Fall, Tremont Waters' lack of a G League team to play for this season may prove a problem in getting him the burn he needs to develop in his second season in the league. Unlike Fall, he may have a shot to play his way into a larger role while Kemba Walker is on the mend. Though the Connecticut native managed to shine in some of his appearances at the NBA level in a season he won G League Rookie of the Year, he'll need to tighten up his decision-making to earn a spot in the regular season rotation.

Grant Williams

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 22 Size: 6-foot-6, 236 lbs. Experience: 1 season After an outstanding rookie campaign that saw the Tennessee product closing games deep in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Grant Williams appears ready for a bigger role -- maybe even a starting one. Historically-bad cold streaks aside, his shooting came along as the season wore on, hitting 10-of-17 3-point attempts in the postseason while playing defense well above his level of experience. If that end-of-season accuracy maintains at even league-average rates, a bigger role would be all but guaranteed for the former Vol given Boston's thin rotation at the 4.

Robert Williams

Ashley Landis/USA TODAY Sports

Age: 23 Size: 6-foot-8, 237 lbs. Experience: 2 seasons Is it finally Time Lord's time? Robert Williams III showed he could hang against elite competition offensively in the Disney restart, but defensive lapses have kept him from spreading his wings for the Celtics. While he will have to fight for floor time behind big men Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson, neither has an ideal record when it comes to health, so that may factor into his share of playing time. Now entering his third season in the league, the Louisiana native deserves a chance to prove he's worth investing in -- but once he gets on the court, there's no more room for youthful mistakes.