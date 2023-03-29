Nazir Stackhouse says NFL teams will be proven wrong if they pass on Jalen Carter

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s troubled offseason has been one of the main storylines as we head into the final weeks before the NFL draft.

Because of that, Carter, who was once considered a candidate to be taken No. 1 overall, may slide outside of the top-five in the 2023 draft.

Georgia defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse, a former teammate of Carter’s, explained why it would not be the best idea to pass on Carter:

“Any team that passes up on Jalen, he’s just going to prove them different and prove them wrong,” said Stackhouse. “Wherever he goes, he’s going to go out there and he’s going to be Jalen Carter like he was at the University of Georgia.”

Carter is widely considered the best prospect in the upcoming draft despite his negative media attention this offseason. However, that does not necessarily mean that NFL teams will be willing to take a chance on him so early on. Even after everything that’s happened, Mel Kiper’s Top 25 big board for the 2023 NFL draft still featured Carter ranked as the No. 1 overall player, where he’s been since December.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire