Nazem Kadri offered ‘in-person’ hearing for hit on Blues’ Faulk

Nazem Kadri will have an “in-person” Zoom hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after his high hit on Blues defenseman Justin Faulk Wednesday night.

The “in-person” option allows the league to suspend Kadri longer than five games.

The Avalanche forward was assessed a match penalty and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head of Faulk during Colorado’s 6-3 Game 2 victory. Blues head coach Craig Berube did not have an update on Faulk, who left the game following the hit early in the third period and did not return

“That’s a very dangerous hit. It’s gotta be a suspension,” said Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly. “He’s a repeat offender. It’s completely uncalled for. That’s awful to see.”

Kadri has already been suspended by the NHL five times since 2013. Two of those bans came in the postseason while he was a member of the Maple Leafs. He sat for a combined eight playoff games between 2018 and 2019 for separate infractions.

“The guy can’t control himself,” said Brayden Schenn. “In the playoffs, he’s a repeat offender. Bad hits. Greasy hits. He had a guy in a vulnerable position and he picked nothing but the head.”

Colorado holds a 2-0 series lead with Game 3 Friday night (9:30 p.m. ET; USA Network) in St. Louis.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1

Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Friday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Sunday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Tuesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche TBD

