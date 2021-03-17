Nazem Kadri infuriates Ducks player with sucker punch, continues feud in penalty box

Most NHL teams have their designated agitators, and the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche had their representatives go at it after the whistle on Tuesday night.

While in an extracurricular scrum during the third period, Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri snuck his way into the eye of the storm and jabbed his glove into the face of Ducks forward Nicolas Deslauriers.

With one fell boop, the chaos began as several skaters circled around each other, threatening fights. Colorado defenseman Dan Renouf tried to grab a hold of Deslauriers, who was trying to get a hold of the aloof Kadri, but the Anaheim skater only wanted revenge for the surprise punch.

This eventually led to the two earning roughing penalties, but their plexiglass cage didn't keep them from barking at each other.

Kadri and Deslauriers exchanging a few words in the penalty box #Avs #Ducks pic.twitter.com/uV7IKni1dG — Alec Gearty (@gearty83) March 17, 2021

Deslauriers tried to engage Kadri in a fight the moment they stepped back on the ice, but the Avs center was having none of it — and for good reason, as he finished the 8-4 win over the Ducks with two goals and two assists.

Kadri made Deslauriers look like a fool last night, the guy is masterclass when he's on his game. Scoring goals and making opponents lose focus. Genius piece of work and we need more of it. pic.twitter.com/rlDjoQibul — Aᴠᴀʟᴀɴᴄʜᴇ Fᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀ (@citchmook) March 17, 2021

Kadri was asked about the friendly exchange after the game but wouldn't bite, saying he “probably shouldn't tell you what we talked about," so unfortunately that conversation will have to be left to the lip readers and penalty box employees.

Story continues

This is nothing new for Kadri, who has made a number of headlines over the years for his antics in the box.

I know someone who isn't invited over for Thanksgiving dinner....



Kadri making friends on and off the ice. pic.twitter.com/QVsfYjzIMw — hockeyfights (@hockeyfights) November 23, 2017

Sadly we will have to wait until March 29 for the rematch, as the Avalanche next host the red-hot Minnesota Wild in a two-game series beginning on Thursday.

Colorado currently sits third in the West Division with 36 points, while Anaheim continues to wallow at the bottom with 22 points through 30 games.

More from Yahoo Sports: