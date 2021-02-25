Nazem Kadri with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild

Reuters

LeBron James hushed self-preservation narratives Monday night following the Lakers' latest overtime loss in which the Los Angeles All-Star played more than 40 minutes for the fourth time in February. James, 36, is averaging 38.2 minutes per game this month and played 43 minutes in Monday's 127-124 OT loss to the Washington Wizards. "I think this whole narrative of 'LeBron needs more rest' or I should take more rest or I should take time here, it's become a lot bigger than what it actually is," James said.