Nazem Kadri with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils
Nazem Kadri (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 11/08/2022
Nazem Kadri (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 11/08/2022
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistani police on Tuesday opened a criminal investigation into a failed assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan and said just one shooter was involved. Khan, 70, has suggested that there could be two people who shot at him at anti-government rally in the eastern city of Wazirabad last Thursday. The former cricket star, who has been pressing for early elections since being ousted as premier after losing a parliament vote in April, is recovering from leg wounds at his home in Lahore city.
This is the beef that never ends.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for the 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
‘I love y’all. I love this city. I would do anything for this city. And I would do anything for you,’ Houstonian Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale said after winning largest legal sports bet on Astros World Series victory.
Ja Morant tried to get in Jayson Tatum's head late in Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies game, but the C's star responded with the perfect rebuttal involving his young son Deuce.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.
The Kings again were on the wrong end of missed calls, as the NBA's Last Two Minute Report from Monday night's game against the Warriors revealed.
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.
The Islanders scored three times in the third period to stun the Rangers on Tuesday night in front of a sellout crowd of 18,006 at Madison Square Garden, 4-3.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on the subject, it became clear that Monday’s horseshoe surprise [more]
Lauri Markkanen, who is playing the best basketball of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz, looked inward when asked about his past struggles with the Bulls.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
Bob Myers explained why the Warriors remain confident in third-year center James Wiseman after a slow start to the 2022-23 season.
Barkley: A Biography by Timothy Bella. Hanover Square Press; Original edition (November 1, 2022). The end sounded like a sharp crack. On a bitter cold night in 1999, Charles was introduced to the crowd in Philadelphia for the final time as a player. ...
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
The Raiders are moving on from one of their former first-round picks. Las Vegas is releasing safety Johnathan Abram, according to multiple reports. Abram was the third of the three first-round picks the Raiders made in 2019, their last season in Oakland. Selected at 27th overall, Abram missed nearly all of his rookie year after [more]