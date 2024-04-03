Naz Reid dials from long distance

Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future — if she were to leave LSU — are much murkier.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing. Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?