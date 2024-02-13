Naz Reid with a 2 Pt vs. LA Clippers
Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2 Pt vs. LA Clippers, 02/12/2024
Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2 Pt vs. LA Clippers, 02/12/2024
So it turns out adding James Harden wasn't a huge negative.
Ivica Zubac has been a huge part of the Clippers' hot start this season.
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
Andy Reid is one of just four head coaches to win three Super Bowl rings. And if the soon-to-be 66-year-old presses on, his ascent among the league’s GOAT coaches appears to have plenty of juice left in it.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
The fiery exchange looked problematic from the outside. From the inside, Reid and Kelce had grown too much together to let it snowball. By the end of the night, the beef was off, and the celebration with Taylor Swift was on.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
Kelce was upset that he wasn't in the game on a pivotal second-quarter play that resulted in a Chiefs turnover.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces in Las Vegas, Nevada to recap a dramatic Super Bowl VLIII and discuss the fallout for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and Frank recap the game key moment by key moment and discuss the fallout for each team and for the entire NFL. The Chiefs are one of the most dominant teams we've seen in football history (led by one of the most dominant quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes) and they don't appear to be going anywhere, so the hosts spend plenty of time dissecting where this Chiefs team ranks historically and who in the NFL can be counted on to give them a fight in the next few seasons. The duo also discuss Usher's halftime show, how much of the blame Kyle Shanahan deserves for the 49ers loss, whether or not Las Vegas was a success as a Super Bowl venue and much more.
With less than a month left in the regular season, there's still plenty to sort out — namely, how the teams all fit in behind South Carolina.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
Caitlin Clark is on pace to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record in February with a career-high scoring clip. Yahoo Sports is tracking Clark’s quest for the all-time scoring mark after every Iowa game.
A gold medal doesn't mean you qualify for the next Olympics.
Clark didn't score a point in the fourth quarter and the Hawkeyes struggled late against Nebraska on Sunday.
What worked? What didn't? We're sizing up all the ads from the Super Bowl, right here.
BetMGM has received 'multiple' six-figure bets on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.
Toney hasn't played in a game since Dec. 17 against the Patriots.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
More like Wasted Management.