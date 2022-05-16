Naz Bohannon signed by the Jaguars

Former Clemson basketball player Naz Bohannon was just signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After being invited to Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent tight end, the team announced Monday that they would be signing Bohannon after his weekend tryout.

Via the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Bohanon, 6-5, 232, played college basketball at Clemson in 2021 after playing four seasons at Youngstown State (2017-20). He finished his collegiate career with 1,425 points and 1,124 total rebounds. Bohanon played football and basketball at Lorain (Ohio) High School.

Though he may be a rawer NFL prospect than most, Bohannon has the physical traits you look for in a tight end. With the ideal physical profile for a tight end and the athleticism needed to play the position, the Jaguars’ new coaching regime saw enough out of the former forward to sign him.

Reports coming from the Jaguar’s camp were positive when involving Bohannon, and now he gets the chance to show further why he belongs on an NFL team.

We will monitor Bohannon’s NFL journey closely as he works attempts to make the Jaguars 53-man roster.

List