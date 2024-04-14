Nayadley knocks in all five runs in victory over Mercer

MACON, Ga. (WJHL) – ETSU softball notched its first SoCon series win of the 2024 season with a 5-0 shutout of the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Junior infielder Riley Nayadley owned the box score, accounting for all five runs batted in – a new career-high.

An RBI groundout started things off in the first inning, as a sharply-hit ball to shortstop allowed Brylee Mesusan to scurry home. With the score still 1-0 in the third, Nayadley singled down the right field line, driving home Jasmine Sanchez to stretch the lead, 2-0.

The big swing came in the fifth frame, as Nayadley crushed a pitch over the center field wall for a three-run homer, making it a 5-0 ballgame.

Sara Muir’s return to the circle for the Bucs took care of the rest. The junior picked up her fourth win of the season, throwing 6.0 scoreless inning – allowing just one hit, while striking out three batters.

ETSU (9-26, 3-9 SoCon) travels to Tennessee Tech for a single game on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

