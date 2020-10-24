Navy's Dalen Morris connects on a rare 60-yard touchdown pass

Navy's Dalen Morris launches a 60-yard TD bomb originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Navy runs the rock more than any other program in college football. Their triple-option attack leans heavily on the running game, where they attempt to run it nearly four times as much as they attempt to pass it.

The Houston Cougars defense committed to stopping the run a little bit too much in their contest in Annapolis.

During a drive in the second quarter, the Midshipmen had kept the ball on the ground in four out of five plays. With a 3rd-and-5 on their own 40-yard line, head coach Ken Niumatalolo set up pass play for QB Dalen Morris.

Fortunately for Navy, no Cougar decided to cover wide receiver Ryan Mitchell.

ANOTHER DEEP PASS!!!



This time @NavyFB STRIKES for the TD! pic.twitter.com/PILsLkJVI2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 24, 2020

On the play Morris had one fake to one of the three backs in the backfield. It was just enough to keep a Houston linebacker on the front of his toes and looking to his right instead of grabbing the streaking Mitchell.

With the safety creeping in to cover the run play, no one was in Mitchell's way for Morris to drop a pass into his arms for a 60-yard touchdown.

It was only Morris' second passing touchdown of the season in the team's six games. Entering the contest, he only had 22 passes on the season and Mitchell with only two catches.

The Midshipmen will run it down your throat all day, but the moment a safety commits to stopping the rush they can sneak it right by the defense.