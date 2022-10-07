Navy vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview
Navy vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8
Navy vs Tulsa How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 8
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: Navy (1-3), Tulsa (2-3)
Navy vs Tulsa Game Preview
Why Tulsa Will Win
How do you beat Navy? You stop the run and control the clock. There’s a problem with the first part, but the second aspect shouldn’t be an issue.
Tulsa has the ability to get the passing game going. Get up fast, make Navy press, and all should be fine against an offense that doesn’t put up points in bulk and doesn’t have the ability to mount any sort of a comeback.
No, the stats against the run aren’t great, but that’s partly because the Golden Hurricane dealt with Ole Miss and Cincinnati over the last two weeks.
Why Navy Will Win
There’s a pass rush.
Navy might be known for its ground game, but the dense and pass rush have been the key to a decent team that might be 1-3 but it’s competitive enough to make games interesting.
The running game hasn’t worked like it needs to, but it should hit 200 yards for the second time all year while the other side should make a whole slew of plays in the backfield on a consistent basis.
What’s Going To Happen
Tulsa needs to get its season going with a. win.
The two nastiest games on the slate are out of the way, and now it needs to kick in or else a bowl game might be out of reach. It starts by scoring early, but Navy is playing strong enough defense to keep that from happening.
What Navy isn’t doing is running well.
It’s averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, but the attack will be okay against the Tulsa D. It’ll be a bit of a higher scoring game than Navy might like – Tulsa is better equipped for it.
Navy vs Tulsa Prediction, Line
Tulsa 30, Navy 23
Line: Tulsa -6, o/u: 46.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Navy vs Tulsa Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
