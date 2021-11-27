Navy vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Navy vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Navy (2-8), Temple (3-8)

Navy vs Temple Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

It’s been a rough and disappointing season for the Midshipmen, but this is where they should finally get to have a little fun before getting ready for the Army game a few weeks later.

The running game hasn’t been dominant like it needs to be, but it rolled East Carolina for 345 yards in the 38-35 battle and hit the 300-yard mark in the stunning win at Tulsa three weeks ago.

Temple doesn’t score.

It can’t move the chains, it doesn’t control the clock, and it hasn’t scored more than ten points since mid-October and hasn’t scored more than 14 in any of the last six games.

But …

Why Temple Will Win

This will have to be Temple’s bowl game.

The offense fall off the map over the second half of the season in blowout after blowout, but the defense has the ability to get into the backfield and it should be able to hold up reasonably well against the Navy style.

It’s not like the Midshipmen are pushing Georgia for defensive stats. The run D is fine, but the O isn’t getting enough yards – there’s no passing game – and Temple should be able to move the ball better than it has in weeks.

It’ll get to 300 yards for the first time since early October, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Navy will always have the ball.

The running game will grind things down, but that will keep Temple in the game just enough to make this interesting. However, Navy will own the clock in the second half as it keeps the ball for two long marches to put this away.

Navy vs Temple Prediction, Lines

Navy 28, Temple 17

Line: Navy -12.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

