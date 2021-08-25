Navy vs Marshall Prediction, Game Preview

Navy vs Marshall prediction and game preview.

Navy vs Marshall Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Navy (0-0) vs Marshall (0-0) Game Preview

Why Marshall Will Win

New head coach Charles Huff is walking into a great situation. He’s got a strong young quarterback in Grant Wells throwing to a good group of receivers, and it’s all operating behind an offensive line that won’t have a problem keeping the Navy pass rush out of the backfield.

It’s the other side that’s going to be the star.

Marshall had the best defensive in Conference USA and was No. 1 in the nation in scoring D. The front seven knows how to handle the run, allowing just 96 yards per game with the linebackers who’ll know how to keep with the Navy ground attack.

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Why Navy Will Win

Can Marshall get its offensive groove back after a disastrous end to 2020?

Yeah, the Herd defense was great all year, and the offensive side was strong for the first seven games – all wins – but outside of a 17-7 win over Appalachian State there weren’t any wins over anyone who was any good.

Navy might not have much of a pass rush, but the linebacking corps should be able to hold up against the Marshall ground game, and the secondary should also go from good to great.

As long as the Midshipmen offense can operate like it’s supposed to with the option attack – or, at least control the clock and the tempo – Marshall will never be able to take over. The game will never get out of hand even if the Navy O sputters.

– CFN Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Navy offense start to work like it’s supposed to?

Marshall’s O might have died down the stretch, but the Midshipmen were non-existent with 13 points in the final three games. However, the defense did its part to keep the games close.

Story continues

New year, new teams, new parts – but the score will still be low and close throughout.

Expect a more physical Navy team than 2020 offensively, and look for the defense to be even better. It’ll be a close game throughout with neither team pulling away, but Navy will own the time of possession battle, going on one grinding fourth quarter drive to pull of a tough, fun game at home.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Navy vs Marshall Prediction, Line

Navy 20, Marshall 17

Marshall -3, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Week 1 College Football Schedule