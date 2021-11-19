Navy vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Navy vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Navy (2-7), East Carolina (6-4)

Navy vs East Carolina Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

The East Carolina run defense continues to be stunningly strong.

A disaster a few years ago, and a problem over the last few seasons, the Pirates are doing a great job of holding teams down on the ground, allowing fewer than 200 yards in each of the last seven games.

Overall, the Pirates struggled during the first half of the season and haven’t allowed more than 400 yards of total O over the last five games.

Navy’s offense has to run to win, and it’s not running well. It’s 2-1 when running for over 300 yards, and it’s 0-6 when it doesn’t.

Why Navy Will Win

East Carolina’s D isn’t that good.

Yeah, the run defense is coming up with nice numbers, but it’s not going against a slew of great ground games. Navy still leads the American Athletic Conference in rushing, it dominates the time of possession battle, and it doesn’t make any mistakes to make anything easy.

For all of the good things East Carolina is doing, it turns it over lots and lots and lots of times. The O has given it up 13 times in the last five games and multiple times in the eight games.

Navy needs to be +2 in turnover margin, but …

What’s Going To Happen

East Carolina can control the clock, too.

It’s not going to get destroyed in the time of possession battle – it keeps the ball over 32 minutes per game – with a defense that dominates on third downs.

Navy won’t go on enough long marches, but it’ll score off of two takeaways to stay alive. The Pirates, though, will go into the Cincinnati on a four-game winning streak to keep the momentum going.

Navy vs East Carolina Prediction, Lines

East Carolina 26, Navy 20

Line: East Carolina -4, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

