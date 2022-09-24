Navy vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Navy vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficken Stadium, Greenville, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Navy (0-2), East Carolina (2-1)

Navy vs East Carolina Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

The team got two weeks to prepare.

This hasn’t gone well so far for the Midshipmen with an 0-2 start, losses to Delaware and Memphis, and with the season slipping away before it could even get going.

However, this might be fixable.

The turnovers have to stop. They gave it up six times in those two games – three in each. Start there, come up with more on the outside with the running game against an East Carolina defense that hasn’t really been tested on the ground, and this might turn around fast.

The Navy D is getting into the backfield, it’s not bad at controlling the clock ben when the running game is working, and it’s only allowing 1.7 yards per carry.

With that said …

Why East Carolina Will Win

Yeah, the Navy ground game isn’t working.

It’s not generating the push needed inside, QB Tai Lavatai and others aren’t getting enough space to blow up big yards on the outside, and there’s absolutely no passing game to speak of other than the occasional big play down the field.

East Carolina got past the tough late loss to NC State with two solid performances against Old Dominion and Campbell. There hasn’t been a turnover in the last two games.

Be +2 in turnover margin, take an early lead, and this should be no problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Navy find any sort of a rushing groove?

It’s got the parts, and the defense hasn’t been all that bad, but the team simply isn’t able to do what makes it so good.

It needs East Carolina to implode, and it needs this to be a low scoring fight. Neither thing will happen.

Navy vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

East Carolina 34, Navy 14

Line: East Carolina -16.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Navy vs East Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

