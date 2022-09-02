Navy vs Delaware Prediction, Game Preview
Navy vs Delaware prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3
Navy vs Delaware How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 3
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Navy-Marine Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: Navy (0-0), Delaware (0-0)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams
CFN Predictions of Every Game
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt
2022 Bowl Projections | Week 0 Rankings 1-131
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Navy vs Delaware Game Preview
Why Delaware Will Win
Can the Blue Hens stop the run? Yeah.
They might not get into the backfield, but they managed to be strong against the run last season, they have the linebackers who can hold up against what’s coming, and overall they don’t beat themselves.
This isn’t a team that will commit a ton of penalties, and turnovers shouldn’t be an issue. The Navy defense has to replace a slew of key defensive parts, and offense also has to start over in several areas, and …
– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks
Why Navy Will Win
Delaware is going to have a hard time moving the chains.
This isn’t a high-powered team – it averaged under 300 yards per game last season – and it’ll have a hard time controlling the clock. If you let Navy own the tempo, you’re in big trouble.
There are some nice parts to the Blue Hen rushing game, but the offensive line doesn’t generate much of a push. The rested Navy defense should be able to hold up and the offense should own the fourth quarter.
– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday
What’s Going To Happen
It might not be razor sharp right out of the gate, but the Navy option attack will grind and grind some more as it takes over the game.
Delaware will generate a few good scoring drives, but it’ll get crushed in the time of possession battle and won’t be able to rally back late.
Navy vs Delaware Prediction, Line
Navy 30, Delaware 13
Line: Navy -15, o/u: 41
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
– How every college coach does against the spread
Navy vs Delaware Must See Rating: 2
5: Gangs of London Season 2
1: Mack & Rita
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules For All 131 Teams