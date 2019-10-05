Navy stuns Air Force 34-25

TODD KARPOVICH (Associated Press)
The Associated Press
  • Navy offensive tackle Billy Honaker, left, reacts after teammate quarterback Malcolm Perry scored a touchdown run against Air Force during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. Navy won 34-25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Air Force Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. Navy won 34-25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Navy players gather after defeating Air Force 34-25 during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, center, kneel with defensive end Denzel Polk (52) and defensive lineman Jackson Pittman (99) as they watch the final play of an NCAA college football game against Air Force Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. Navy won 34-25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • A Navy student reacts after doing pushups following a touchdown by fullback Nelson Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Air Force Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Navy students do pushups after a touchdown by fullback Nelson Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Air Force Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, top right, is tackled by a host of Air Force defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Navy safety Evan Fochtman, left, intercepts a pass intended for Air Force wide receiver Benjamin Waters, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Navy students, bottom, wear a message on their backs as they greet Air Force students on the field prior to an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Navy wide receiver Mychal Cooper, left, makes a catch as Air Force defensive back Milton Bugg III moves in for the hit during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III gestures after rushing for a first down against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Navy fullback Nelson Smith, right, is lifted by offensive tackle Billy Honaker after scoring on a touchdown run against Air Force during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Air Force wide receiver Geraud Sanders, right, goes up to make a catch as Navy safety Elan Nash defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III, bottom, is brought down by Navy defensive lineman Dave Tolentino during a quarterback keeper run in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • --ALTERNATE CROP TO MDJC101-- Navy wide receiver Mychal Cooper, front, makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Malcolm Perry, not visible, as Air Force defensive back Milton Bugg III defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Navy wide receiver Mychal Cooper, front, makes a catch as Air Force defensive back Milton Bugg III defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 / 16

Navy stuns Air Force 34-25

Navy offensive tackle Billy Honaker, left, reacts after teammate quarterback Malcolm Perry scored a touchdown run against Air Force during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. Navy won 34-25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry had a 4-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds remaining to give the Midshipmen a stunning 34-25 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

The Falcons had scored 16 consecutive points in the final quarter and took the lead on a 1-yard run by Taven Birdow with 3:15 left in the game.

However, Perry led an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive to claim the victory in the first leg of the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. Navy linebacker Tony Brown returned a fumble 7 yards in the closing seconds to round out the scoring.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Perry finished with 111 yards on 23 carries with a pair of touchdowns. He also completed 5 of 7 passes for 144 yards.

A fumble by Navy fullback Nelson Smith gave Air Force the ball on the Midshipmen 37 midway through the fourth quarter. The Falcons capitalized on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback DJ Hammond III that pulled them within 21-19 with 7:38 left in the game.

The Falcons (3-2) then put together a six-play, 72-yard scoring drive, capped by the scoring run by Birdow to take its first lead since the first quarter before the Midshipmen (2-2) rallied.

Air Force kicker Jake Koehnke converted all four of his field-goal opportunities, including a career-long 49-yard kick that pulled the Falcons to within 14-9.

Hammond had 71 yards on 12 carries. He also competed 10 of 25 pass attempts for 205 yards with an interception.

Jake Springer managed a key sack in the third quarter that gave Navy a short field, setting up the 20-yard scoring run by Malcolm Perry that provided a 12-point margin.

The Midshipmen used an almost identical strategy to boost the lead to 14-3. Perry completed a 28-yard pass to Cooper and Smith capped the drive with a 3-yard scoring run.

The Commander-In-Chief's Trophy is presented annually to the winner of the football competition among the three major service academies - Army West Point, Navy and Air Force. The Black Knights took home the crown the previous two years.

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Force: The Falcons have not won in Annapolis since 2011. The loss also takes them out of the running for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. After averaging 34.6 points over the opening four games, Air Force never fully got into sync against Navy until the final quarter.

Navy: It was an uplifting win for the Midshipmen, who were routed by Air Force 35-7 last season in Colorado Springs. When the Falcons stacked the box, Perry showed he could be effective throwing the ball downfield to set up a couple of scores. The Midshipmen can win their first Commander-In-Chief's Trophy since 2015 with a victory over Army on Dec. 14.

UP NEXT

Air Force: Hosts Fresno State on Oct. 12

Navy: Visits Tulsa on Oct. 12

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

What to Read Next