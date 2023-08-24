Navy statistical leaders using 2022 statistics

Navy has a new coach at the helm in Brian Newberry. Normally, a new coach at a service academy would have a lot to learn about leading such a program. But Newberry previously was the Midshipmen’s defensive coordinator for four seasons. If he doesn’t know what the team is capable of by now, he’s in serious trouble.

When you take a look at some of the returning leaders for the Midshipmen, you’ll notice that some of the figures are not what you would expect from a typical college football program in 2023. It often looks more like something you’d see from the middle of the last century. Alas, these are players who have their eye on serving their country instead of playing in the NFL. They just happen to be the best football players the Naval Academy has to offer.

Statistically, here are the top returning players on this year’s team from 2022:

Passing

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Tai Lavatai: 42 for 91 (46.2%), 785 yards, 8.6 yards a pass attempt, five touchdowns, three interceptions

Rushing

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Daba Fofana: 769 yards on 186 carries, 4.1 yards a carry

Anton Hall: 390 yards on 89 carries, 4.4 yards a carry

Daniel Jones: 67 yards on 18 carries, 3.7 yards a carry

Kai Puailoa-Rojas: 25 yards on three carries, 8.3 yards a carry

Amir Hassan: 3 yards on one carry

Receiving

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Jayden Umbarger: 265 yards on 16 receptions, 16.6 yards a catch

Nathan Kent: 32 yards on one reception

Kroy Myers: 12 yards on one reception

Touchdowns

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Lavatai: six (five rushing, one receiving)

Fofana: six (all rushing)

Hall: four (three rushing, one receiving)

Xavier Arline: three (all rushing)

Umbarger: two (both receiving)

Tackles

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Ramos: 79

Rayuan Lane III: 73

Eavan Gibbons: 54

Mbiti Williams Jr.: 42

Jianni Woodson-Brooks: 42

Sacks

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Busic: 6.0

Ramos: 4.0

Will Harbour: 1.5

Clay Cromwell: 1.5

Three tied with 1.0

Interceptions

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Elias Larry: two

Ramos: one

Dashaun Peele: one

Williams: one

