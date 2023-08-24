Navy statistical leaders using 2022 statistics
Navy has a new coach at the helm in Brian Newberry. Normally, a new coach at a service academy would have a lot to learn about leading such a program. But Newberry previously was the Midshipmen’s defensive coordinator for four seasons. If he doesn’t know what the team is capable of by now, he’s in serious trouble.
When you take a look at some of the returning leaders for the Midshipmen, you’ll notice that some of the figures are not what you would expect from a typical college football program in 2023. It often looks more like something you’d see from the middle of the last century. Alas, these are players who have their eye on serving their country instead of playing in the NFL. They just happen to be the best football players the Naval Academy has to offer.
Statistically, here are the top returning players on this year’s team from 2022:
Passing
Tai Lavatai: 42 for 91 (46.2%), 785 yards, 8.6 yards a pass attempt, five touchdowns, three interceptions
Rushing
Daba Fofana: 769 yards on 186 carries, 4.1 yards a carry
Anton Hall: 390 yards on 89 carries, 4.4 yards a carry
Daniel Jones: 67 yards on 18 carries, 3.7 yards a carry
Kai Puailoa-Rojas: 25 yards on three carries, 8.3 yards a carry
Amir Hassan: 3 yards on one carry
Receiving
Jayden Umbarger: 265 yards on 16 receptions, 16.6 yards a catch
Nathan Kent: 32 yards on one reception
Kroy Myers: 12 yards on one reception
Touchdowns
Lavatai: six (five rushing, one receiving)
Fofana: six (all rushing)
Hall: four (three rushing, one receiving)
Xavier Arline: three (all rushing)
Umbarger: two (both receiving)
Tackles
Colin Ramos: 79
Rayuan Lane III: 73
Eavan Gibbons: 54
Mbiti Williams Jr.: 42
Jianni Woodson-Brooks: 42
Sacks
Jacob Busic: 6.0
Ramos: 4.0
Will Harbour: 1.5
Clay Cromwell: 1.5
Three tied with 1.0
Interceptions
Elias Larry: two
Ramos: one
Dashaun Peele: one
Williams: one