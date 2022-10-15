Navy-SMU game delayed after pony mascot has accident at 40-yard line

This would be a delay of game with no shame.

The Navy-SMU game was, um, interrupted for about 15 minutes Friday night thanks to some “leftovers” on the field after the pony mascot raced across the field following a Mustang touchdown.

Unfortunately, a pony had to go and left some souvenirs around the 40-yard line.

That caused a delay while the field was cleaned up from the incident or accident.

The Navy-SMU college football game was delayed due to horse poop on the field. "Perhaps a little leftovers remain on the field of play… and I do believe I have seen it all now." 🏈🐴😂 pic.twitter.com/fJ0V9xlKme — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 15, 2022

Peruna, SMU‘s black Shetland pony, debuted in 1932 and there has been one, over the course of time, present at every home football game (except one).

