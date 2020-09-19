Navy rules the Wave: The 7 craziest moments in Week 3

Navy rules the Wave: 7 craziest moments in Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Comebacks, upsets and great plays? It must be college football season. There may not be fans in the stands, but the play on the field is as crazy as ever.
Here are the wildest moments from Week 3 of the college football season.
Get excited!
OK, not that excited....
You mad, Big Ten?
The biggest loss of the day happened before any games kicked off as the Big Ten released its football schedule and...well, the Big Ten may be just a little mad at Nebraska.
Nebraska was the most vocal dissenter when the conference first elected to postpone the fall season, even going to far as to hint at playing other teams or joining another conference.
Ultimately, the Big Ten reversed course and the season will begin on Oct. 24. The schedules were released Saturday and, looking at it, it seems the Big Ten did not forget about Nebraska voicing its displeasure at the conference's initial decision.
The Cornhuskers' original scheduled included divisional crossovers against Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers. Guess which one of those three was dropped?
Nebraska's first four opponents are Ohio State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Penn State. The very first game is on the road in Columbus against the Buckeyes. Obviously the season gets a little easier as it goes along, but that's a brutal stretch to start with and the Buckeyes decided to have some fun with it.
Syracuse loses to Pitt, but Syracuse's quarterback won where it mattered
In the second quarter between Syracuse and Pitt, Orange quarterback Rex Culpepper threw a 69-yard touchdown pass. That by itself is not crazy, but it is when you find out it was his first touchdown pass since he beat cancer in 2018.
Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018, but was declared cancer-free after three months of treatment.
Way to go, Rex!
Boston College laughs at the point spread
Last week, Duke hung tough with Notre Dame. After a decent performance against a high-quality opponent and hosting a team that had not yet played in Boston College, surely the Blue Devils would be able to handle the Eagles, right? That's what the oddsmakers thought as Duke was giving six points to the Eagles in the point spread.
As it turns out, Boston College didn't need those points and cruised to a 26-6 win. Following the game, they let it be known what they thought of the point spread.
Navy finally wakes up after six bad quarters
Just one week after losing by 52 to BYU, Navy was down 24 to Tulane at halftime on Saturday before storming back for the 27-24 win.
This game featured everything from a huge comeback, to a Navy passing touchdown, to even a touchdown scored by someone named Phat Watts.
You can read the full story on Navy's comeback win here.
Oklahoma State can't score, still beats Tulsa
No one wanted to win this game, apparently. Known for its high-powered offense, Oklahoma State was ranked No. 11 heading into Saturday and did not get into the end zone until the fourth quarter. And yet, the Cowboys still avoided the upset with a 16-7 win over Tulsa.
Last year's leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard, was held to 35 yards in the first half. Oklahoma State had to play three quarterbacks as starting quarterback Spencer Sanders was injured in the first half and Ethan Bullock struggled under center. So the Cowboys turned to true freshman Shane Illingworth to spark the comeback.
But none of that mattered as Tulsa went 0-for-11 on third down and took 120 yards in penalties. They could seemingly do nothing right.
The real moment of perfection came in the fourth quarter.
*Chef's kiss*
Georgia Tech's special teams are an exciting mess
If you're a football fan, you may go through a whole season without seeing a kick blocked. It doesn't happen that often. If you're a Georgia Tech fan, however, you have already seen it four times just two games into the season.
The Yellow Jackets had two field goals and an extra point blocked last week by Florida State. On Saturday against UCF, wouldn't you know it, Georgia Tech's first field goal of the game was blocked. What should have been a chip-shot 27-yarder in a 7-7 game was blocked. To add insult to injury, UCF would go on to score a touchdown on the ensuing possession.
Somebody get Frank Beamer on the phone, stat. Those special teams are atrocious.
The blocked kicks didn't hurt Georgia Tech in the team's win over Florida State, but it sure looks like the Yellow Jackets were...ahem...stung by their special teams on Saturday in a 49-21 loss.
A crazy ending at Southern Miss
The Southern Miss - Louisiana Tech game came down to a final minute comeback. Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke Anthony floated a desperation pass on fourth-and-goal to the back of the end zone where it was caught by Griffin Herbert, who just managed to get his foot down in bounds as he was swarmed by Southern Miss defensive backs and pushed out.
It came down to a review, but it was determined Herbert got his foot down in bounds to make the catch. That touchdown tied the game at 30 and the ensuing extra point gave Louisiana Tech the 31-30 win in Southern Miss' first game under interim head coach Scotty Walden.
Wait, interim head coach? Yep. It took one game, a 32-21 loss to South Alabama on Sept. 4, for the school and head coach Jay Hopson to decide they needed to part ways.
So to recap, Southern Miss lost its opener, got rid of its head coach, named an interim coach, then lost his first game by one point in the final minute on Saturday to Louisiana Tech. Southern Miss has only played in two games and it feels like they have a season's worth of storylines already.