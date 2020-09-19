Navy rules the Wave: The 7 craziest moments in Week 3

Navy rules the Wave: 7 craziest moments in Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Comebacks, upsets and great plays? It must be college football season. There may not be fans in the stands, but the play on the field is as crazy as ever.

Here are the wildest moments from Week 3 of the college football season.

Get excited!

Now that is what we call hype! pic.twitter.com/7SC7AMrSOr — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) September 19, 2020

OK, not that excited....

You mad, Big Ten?

The biggest loss of the day happened before any games kicked off as the Big Ten released its football schedule and...well, the Big Ten may be just a little mad at Nebraska.

Nebraska was the most vocal dissenter when the conference first elected to postpone the fall season, even going to far as to hint at playing other teams or joining another conference.

Ultimately, the Big Ten reversed course and the season will begin on Oct. 24. The schedules were released Saturday and, looking at it, it seems the Big Ten did not forget about Nebraska voicing its displeasure at the conference's initial decision.

The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020

The Cornhuskers' original scheduled included divisional crossovers against Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers. Guess which one of those three was dropped?

Nebraska's first four opponents are Ohio State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Penn State. The very first game is on the road in Columbus against the Buckeyes. Obviously the season gets a little easier as it goes along, but that's a brutal stretch to start with and the Buckeyes decided to have some fun with it.

Syracuse loses to Pitt, but Syracuse's quarterback won where it mattered

In the second quarter between Syracuse and Pitt, Orange quarterback Rex Culpepper threw a 69-yard touchdown pass. That by itself is not crazy, but it is when you find out it was his first touchdown pass since he beat cancer in 2018.

Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper threw for his first touchdown since beating cancer in 2018 🙌



(via @accnetwork) pic.twitter.com/xXJkxacUEM — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 19, 2020

Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018, but was declared cancer-free after three months of treatment.

Way to go, Rex!

Boston College laughs at the point spread

Last week, Duke hung tough with Notre Dame. After a decent performance against a high-quality opponent and hosting a team that had not yet played in Boston College, surely the Blue Devils would be able to handle the Eagles, right? That's what the oddsmakers thought as Duke was giving six points to the Eagles in the point spread.

As it turns out, Boston College didn't need those points and cruised to a 26-6 win. Following the game, they let it be known what they thought of the point spread.

+6



L O L pic.twitter.com/G0ihcCkpp7 — BC Football (@BCFootball) September 19, 2020

Navy finally wakes up after six bad quarters

Just one week after losing by 52 to BYU, Navy was down 24 to Tulane at halftime on Saturday before storming back for the 27-24 win.

This game featured everything from a huge comeback, to a Navy passing touchdown, to even a touchdown scored by someone named Phat Watts.

You can read the full story on Navy's comeback win here.

Oklahoma State can't score, still beats Tulsa

No one wanted to win this game, apparently. Known for its high-powered offense, Oklahoma State was ranked No. 11 heading into Saturday and did not get into the end zone until the fourth quarter. And yet, the Cowboys still avoided the upset with a 16-7 win over Tulsa.

Last year's leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard, was held to 35 yards in the first half. Oklahoma State had to play three quarterbacks as starting quarterback Spencer Sanders was injured in the first half and Ethan Bullock struggled under center. So the Cowboys turned to true freshman Shane Illingworth to spark the comeback.

