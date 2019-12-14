The annual Army-Navy game is one of the most historic traditions in college football, dating all the way back to the first contest between the two programs in 1890.

This year, it was held at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Midshipmen entered the game with the 10th-ranked scoring offense in the country, but Army's stout defense forced a 7-7 tie heading into the final minute of the first half.

Navy moved the ball down the field and into the red zone, setting up a first and goal with 13 seconds left before halftime. That's when Navy reached as deep as it could into its playbook, trying the Philly Special to see if it could catch the Black Knights off guard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

THE NAVY SPECIAL IN PHILLY! pic.twitter.com/t63s7hpy6V — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019

Mission achieved. The famous play was executed by the Eagles in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, with tight end Trey Burton unexpectedly throwing a touchdown pass to unlikely receiver Nick Foles.

The Midshipmen paid tribute to the former champs and did them justice by pulling it off for the score. It gave Navy a 14-7 halftime lead over Army in what is always the most important game of the year for the two teams.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

Navy pulls off the Philly Special against Army on the Eagles field originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington