Navy Pier to hold NASCAR Family Fest, culminating in fireworks, prior to Chicago Street Race weekend

CHICAGO — NASCAR is about to take over the city, as the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race is scheduled for Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7, in and around Grant Park.

And days prior to race weekend, it was announced Monday, Navy Pier is teaming up with the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and Choose Chicago to bring the race experience to area families and fans with an expanded two-day NASCAR Family Fest, on Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3.

For seven hours, from 2 to 9 p.m. each day, guests can enjoy a range of free, family-friendly activities at Navy Pier, including photo ops with NASCAR show cars, a live competition among top iRacing pros, a Kids Gaming Garage, remote control car racing on a scaled replica of the Chicago Street Course, and more.

Family Fest will culminate with Navy Pier’s Independence Day fireworks on Wednesday, July 3, sponsored by NASCAR and Choose Chicago.

“There is nothing more iconic than summertime in Chicago, so we are honored to be a part of this year’s world-famous Independence Day festivities at Navy Pier, alongside our partners at Choose Chicago,” Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said in a news release.

“As a member of the Chicago community year-round, we are excited to once again bring families from all over the world to this city and help introduce them to all of Chicago’s incredible cultural offerings.”

This year’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race Family Fest highlights, according to the release, include:

eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Live Event (Tuesday, July 2, 7 p.m.): Four professional iRacing drivers (top-40 in the world) will battle on simulators for the win. The competition starts at 7 p.m. outside, on Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Stage. Fans can tune in to eNASCAR.com/live starting at 6:30 p.m. to hear an emcee calling all the race action.

Chicago Street Race Remote Control Car Course (Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2-3): Kids (and adults, too) can test their skills on the Chicago Street Race remote control car courses. Fans are invited to battle against friends and family with official NASCAR RC cars on a mat that outlines the actual Chicago Street Course.

NASCAR Kids Gaming Garage (Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2-3): New for 2024, the NASCAR Gaming Garage will engage all ages, especially young gamers, and gamers at heart. Three screens and four gaming consoles, each with their own controller and seating area, will offer side-by-side competitive gaming with various NASCAR games, including Roblox, NASCAR Rush and NASCAR Heat.

NASCAR Kids LEGO Build and Race Station (Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2-3): The LEGO Build and Race encourages kids to build their dream LEGO car and race it down the track to compete with their friends and family.

Kids Activity Station (Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2-3): With plenty of activities for kids to explore during a family’s pit stop around Navy Pier, NASCAR Chicago will be handing out free NASCAR-themed activity booklets, temporary tattoos, paper helmets from favorite NASCAR drivers, and more.

NASCAR Race Cars (Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2-3): Fans can get an up-close look and take photos with NASCAR show cars on Navy Pier’s East End Plaza.

Official NASCAR Merchandise: Navy Pier tenant partner Chicago Sport & Novelty is an official NASCAR-licensed merchandise location, carrying four official race shirts and two hats with the Chicago Street Race logo.

Independence Day Fireworks (Wednesday, July 3, at 9 p.m.): Presented by NASCAR and Choose Chicago, Navy Pier’s Independence Day fireworks will light up the skyline with unrivaled spectacle. Navy Pier was named “Best Place in the Country to View Fireworks” for the second consecutive year in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

“The eyes of the world are on Chicago this summer,” Navy Pier President & CEO Marilynn Gardner said. “Coming together with NASCAR and Choose Chicago to host the Chicago Street Race Family Fest affords us the opportunity to make this world-class event accessible to all Chicago-area fans, while casting a positive light on the vibrancy of our city’s year-round cultural and recreational offerings.”

