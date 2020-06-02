Navy-Notre Dame to move 2020 matchup from Ireland

Navy and Notre Dame will no longer hold the 94th edition of their rivalry in Dublin, Ireland this year.

Navy football announced the location change on Tuesday. The game will ideally be played at the Midshipmen's home stadium, the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md, the release stated.

Moving the game is due to concerns surrounding travel during the coronavirus pandemic. The Naval Academy, Notre Dame and the Irish government determined postponing their game at Aviva Stadium would be the best interests of all parties.

The historic game will still be played this year, likely on Labor Day weekend and broadcast on ESPN or ABC.

"We are obviously disappointed not to be traveling to Ireland this August," Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said. "But, as expected, our priority must be ensuring the health and safety of all involved. I am expecting that we will still be able to play Notre Dame as our season opener, but there is still much to be determined by health officials and those that govern college football at large. Once we have a definitive plan in place, we will announce the specifics pertaining to the game."

"I am extremely grateful to all that were involved in the planning of our game in Aviva Stadium, especially John Anthony and Padraic O'Kane who created what would have been another extraordinary event in Dublin. I realize many are disappointed and were looking forward to the spectacle of this event and a visit to the Emerald Isle, but I do know there is a complete understanding of why it's in our best interests to make every effort to relocate the game," he added.

This was set to be the third time that the longest continuous intersectional rivalry was to play in Ireland. Notre Dame won both previous contests in 1996 and 2012, although the Fighting Irish vacated their 2012 victory. The two programs look to return to Ireland in the coming years.

Story continues

Notre Dame has won the rivalry game each of the past three seasons. The Fighting Irish hold a 77–13–1 lead in the all-time series.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

Navy-Notre Dame to move 2020 matchup from Ireland originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington