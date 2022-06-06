Navy Midshipmen Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Midshipmen Midshipmen Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Midshipmen Midshipmen Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Keys To The Season | Navy Schedule

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

John Marshall, S Sr.

The 6-2, 204-pound versatile veteran is part defensive end, part linebacker, part safety as he gets around the field and does a little of everything with 116 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 4 broken up, 2 fumble recoveries and 9 tackles for loss over the last two seasons.

Kip Frankland, OT Sr.

6-1, 280. Versatile blocker who can work at any of the five spots, but settled in at right tackles as an anchor who started every game.

Tai Lavatai, QB Jr.

6-2, 210. 170 carries for 371 yards (2.2 ypc), 7 TD. 34-of-61 (56%), 5 TD, 1 INT

Clay Cromwell, DT Jr.

6-3, 292. 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 2 forced fumbles

Nicholas Straw, DE Sr.

6-2, 230. 73 tackles, 2 sacks, 9.5 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 1 forced fumble in two seasons

Maquel Haywood, RB/KR. Soph.

5-8, 170. 9 carries, 22 yards, 1 catch, 24 yards, 12 kickoff returns for 372 yards (31 yards per try), 1 TD. Likely starting slotback.

Bijan Nichols, PK Sr.

6-1, 211. 33-of-46 field goals, 105-of-108 extra points, 204 total points in three seasons. Second Team All-AAC

Rayuan Lane, S Soph.

5-11, 180. 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 4 broken up passes

Jamie Romo, OT Sr.

6-5, 275. Second year in a starting role, took over the left tackle job late last year.

Tyler Fletcher, LB Soph.

6-3, 210. 47 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 1 broken up pass

Midshipmen Midshipmen Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Keys To The Season | Navy Schedule

Season Prediction, What Will Happen



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1