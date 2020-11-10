Navy head coach found out birth of granddaughter mid-press conference

Navy coach learned of granddaughter's birth mid-press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo found out about the birth of his fourth granddaughter in the middle of a press conference on Tuesday.

That moment when you found out your grandchild was born mid-press conference. 👀



Congrats @NAVYCoachKen on the birth of your fourth granddaughter! @NavyFB pic.twitter.com/KDJW6odLZS — Phil Bergman (@PhilBergmanTV) November 10, 2020

Coach Niumatalolo effortlessly worked in the exciting news and even apologized after checking his texts while taking questions from local reporters before getting back to talking about Navy football.

It's not often that coaches break their own news during press conferences. That's usually the media's job. But congratulations are in order for the expanding Niumatalolo family.

The Midshipmen are 3-4 after a Halloween loss at SMU but home games scheduled vs. Tulsa on Nov. 7 and Memphis originally set for this Saturday have been canceled.

Navy is next set to play on Nov. 21 at South Florida.