Navy gives up more rushing yards in first half vs BYU than any game in 2019

Navy gashed by BYU's rushing attack in first half of opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Navy had a first half to forget in its first game of the 2020 college football season.

Matching up against BYU on Monday night, the Midshipmen were gashed for a whopping 193 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in the first two quarters.

It was more yards on the ground than they allowed in any full game in 2019. Last season, the most Navy allowed was 187 yards in a win over Tulane.

Led by running back Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 110 yards on 10 carries, BYU averaged 8.0 yards per carry and took a 31-0 lead into the half.

A forgettable performance in their empty home stadium in Annapolis, Md., Navy can only hope the national television audience also forgets this one. The Midshipmen offense was just as pitiful, mustering just 48 yards total the entire half, and that's even after having forced the only turnover of the game.

Navy DB got ran over lol



Also look at the lane the BYU OL created. pic.twitter.com/gNaRjg0FQy — KÏŁŁÄ ČÄM (@FTBeard1) September 8, 2020

While Navy's run defense was more stout in 2019, it's worth noting 2018 was more similar to the first half of Monday night's game. The team allowed over 200 rushing yards in six games that year, including a 300-yard effort by Central Florida. One difference between those performances and this one? No one was in attendance for Monday's game due to the pandemic.