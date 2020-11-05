Navy football postpones matchup with Tulsa due to positive coronavirus cases

Navy football postpones matchup with Tulsa due to coronavirus originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Navy football has postponed its matchup against Tulsa originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 due to positive coronavirus cases at the Naval Academy, the team announced on Thursday.

"We are disappointed not to face Tulsa this weekend, however protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference," Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. "There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions."

Scheduling a makeup date for the game to be played will require some challenges, as there is no other weekend for the remainder of the season where both schools do not already have a previously scheduled game. Gladchuk said the American Athletic Conference is exploring all options for the game to be played.

All football activities have been paused at the Naval Academy. Navy's next matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 when they host the Memphis Tigers at 3:30 p.m.