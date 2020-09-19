Navy football overcomes 24-point deficit to beat Tulane originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Navy didn't leave itself much time to take the game-winning field goal against Tulane on Saturday, but kicker Bijan Nichols remained unfazed.

His kick from the left hash marks completed a 24-point comeback in a 27-24 win at Tulane, the second-biggest in Midshipmen history.

COMEBACK WIN FOR NAVY ‼️



The Midshipmen rallied from down 24 to get the W. pic.twitter.com/tLXVhu8cv9 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2020

In what was Xavier Arline's first start at quarterback - only the fifth freshman in school history to get the start at QB - the Midshipmen got off to a slow start. The Green Wave took full advantage and took a 24-0 lead into halftime. But Navy's defense sunk the Tulane offense in the second half, shutting them out to help the comeback cause.

A couple of Nelson Smith one-yard rushing touchdowns got the Midshipmen back into the contest. Then, before Nichols won the game with no time left, Arline threw this absolute beauty of a pass to Mychal Cooper to tie the game at 24.

Navy passing Touchdown...



NAVY PASSING TOUCHDOWN!!!



What a comeback! #NAVYvsTUL pic.twitter.com/8iXKuAcHPn — CFB Pylon (@TheCFBPylon) September 19, 2020

It's an incredible feat for Navy, which was coming off a terrible drubbing at the hands of No. 21-ranked BYU on Labor Day night. It will aim to carry this momentum forward to Oct. 3 in a somewhat controversial Commander-in-Chief's Trophy game against Air Force that hadn't previously been on the schedule. Navy, of course, will play Army in another CIC game on Dec. 12.

Next week's scheduled game against Temple was previously moved to Oct. 10 because of COVID-19 issues with the Owls football team earlier in September.