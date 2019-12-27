Navy Football flies to Liberty Bowl on Patriots plane

The Midshipmen are heading to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl "in STYLE" on likely the most patriotic means of transportation they could find.

"The Naval Academy Athletic Association contracted the plane with Team 125, who is the operator of the plane for the Patriots," Navy Athletics' senior associate athletic director Scott Strasemeier told NBC Sports Washington. Team 125 is funded by Kraft Group and operated by New England Patriots LLC. Team 125 acquired two Boeing 767-300ERs in 2017, according to FlightGlobal.

"The NAAA and the New England Patriots have a longstanding relationship, which certainly did not hurt our ability to work out an agreement with the Patriots," Strasmeier said in his statement. "We are extremely grateful for the support and the cooperation we received from Mr. Kraft and his staff."

Sweet ride 😎 https://t.co/V6x6PFwXi0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 26, 2019

Another notable connection lies in Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was raised in Annapolis and graduated from Annapolis High School while his father was an assistant coach for Navy Football at the United States Naval Academy. Belichick has frequently cited studying film with his father growing up as highly influential to his life and career in the sport.

