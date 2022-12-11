Navy fires head coach Ken Niumatalolo after 15 seasons

After 15 seasons, Navy is moving on from Ken Niumatalolo.

Chet Gladchuk, the athletic director of the Naval Academy, announced Sunday that Niumatalolo will not return as head coach next season. Niumatalolo has been Navy’s head coach since 2008.

The Midshipmen had a winning record in 10 of Niumatalolo’s first 12 seasons but have gone a combined 11-23 over the past three seasons. Navy finished the 2022 season with a 4-8 record by losing to Army in double-overtime on Saturday. Navy also went 4-8 in 2021, had a 3-7 record in 2020 and had a 3-10 record in 2018.

Navy defeated Army 14 straight times from 2002 to 2015. However, Army has won five of the last seven meetings. Additionally, Navy is 4-10 combined against Army and Air Force over the last seven seasons.

“Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy,” Gladchuk said. “Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy.”

Overall, Niumatalolo posted a 109-83 record as Navy’s head coach with three AAC West titles and three double-digit win seasons (2009, 2015 and 2019) along the way. He is the winningest coach in program history.

Niumatalolo was an assistant at Navy from 2002 to 2007 and was promoted to head coach after Paul Johnson left the Academy for Georgia Tech. Niumatalolo also had a previous stint as a Navy assistant from 1995 to 1998.

With Niumatalolo out, defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been named interim head coach.

“The Naval Academy will now move forward with continued high ambitions and embrace a new era of reaffirmed expectations for Navy football and our midshipmen,” Gladchuk said.