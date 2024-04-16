Navrin Mutter reassigned to Milwaukee Admirals

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals announced Tuesday, April 16 that forward Navrin Mutter has been reassigned to the team from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Mutter has skated in 23 games for the Admirals this season, accumulating four assists and 53 penalty minutes. In parts of two seasons with the Admirals the London, ON native has totaled 12 points (2g-10a) to go along with 125 PIMs.

He skated 33 contests with the Gladiators in 2023-24, recording five goals and six assists for 11 points.

The Admirals wrap up the regular season with three games this week beginning with Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose.