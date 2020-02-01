NaVorro Bowman wishes he was still on 49ers, believes he can still play

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch made a tough decision during their first year at the helm of the 49ers. They released linebacker NaVorro Bowman, one of the most beloved players in recent franchise history, on Oct. 13, 2017.

Bowman's best days were behind him due to a torn Achilles in 2016, and the new coach and general manager needed to put their own stamp on the franchise.

Still, the move was hard for Bowman and the fans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now, more than two years later, with the 49ers back in the Super Bowl, Bowman opened up to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Radio Row in Miami about his time with San Francisco.

"I am, but I'm not in a way," Bowman said when asked if he was surprised who quickly Shanahan and Lynch turned the 49ers around. "I think Kyle and John have come in and knew exactly what they wanted to get done. They knew exactly what type of guys they wanted to have around and they didn't hesitate. They hurt a few feeling along the way, mine included, but I think you have to do those things when you're trying to reach a goal. I don't have any hard feelings about it. I just wish I was still there because I know I can still help. But when I gave it up, I said to myself 'I have no regrets,' and that's still [true] to this day."

Bowman quickly signed with the Raiders after being released by the 49ers and played the rest of the 2017 season across the bay.

Still, Bowman had hoped to stay with the only franchise he had ever known.

"Yeah, I think it could have worked out, just because how things happen," Bowman said. "Some people you thought were going to be there aren't there. I had the Achilles, and sure, it woulda taken a little bit of time but I was willing to put that time in. That's just part of the business, though. I went to Oakland. I enjoyed being there. I enjoyed playing for Coach [Jack] Del Rio. Appreciate those guys inviting me and allowing me to come play that Thursday night game to show that I still had something left in the tank."

Story continues

Bowman didn't play in 2018 and officially retired from the NFL in 2019, signing a contract with the 49ers so he could retire with the franchise.

[RELATED: Bowman would never play for Seahawks]

For now, Bowman will have to watch the team that cut him play against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

You can watch Bowman's full Radio Row interview with Maiocco at the top of this article.

NaVorro Bowman wishes he was still on 49ers, believes he can still play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area