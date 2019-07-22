Navorro Bowman signs with 49ers to retire

Longtime NFL linebacker Navorro Bowman retired in June.

He signed with the 49ers today, but that doesn’t mean he’s coming back.

The league’s transaction wire listed his signing with the 49ers today, but according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle it’s just so he can officially retire as a member of the team he played most of his career with.

Bowman was last with the Raiders in 2017, but he only played 10 games across the bay.

With the 49ers, he earned four All-Pro honors, and was one of the top defensive players of his time, despite a knee injury in the 2013 NFC Championship Game which cost him the entire 2014 season.