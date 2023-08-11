How to navigate Vanderbilt football home games amid First BankStadium construction

Vanderbilt fans anticipating the start of the college football season and fall sports will have to navigate continued construction around FirstBank Stadium as road closures and new routes through pedestrian walkways, entrances and exits are underway.

The north and south end zones at FirstBank Stadium have been under construction as the university renovates its athletics facilities. The surrounding area will include a new basketball practice facility and a student-athlete dining hall.

"I appreciate Commodore Nation’s patience this fall as we reimagine FirstBank Stadium and the future of Vanderbilt athletics, together” said Candice Storey Lee, Vanderbilt's vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director.. "We are forging ahead with the progress that we all deserve, in spite of the temporary inconveniences that accompany such a huge undertaking."

Construction continues at FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt in Nashville , Tenn., Friday, April 21, 2023.

Navigating FirstBank Stadium road closures

Fans can expect detours and closures at Natchez Trace between Jess Neely Drive and Kensington Place. Jess Neely Drive between Natchez and 25th Avenue South will be closed and 25th Avenue South between Jess Neely Drive and Blakemore Avenue will be closed.

No through traffic will be allowed on Children's Way between 24th Avenue and Natchez Trace.

Traveling to Vanderbilt football games on foot

Walking routes to the stadium and paths to reserved seats have also been augmented. Specific entrance to use, based on seating location, will be printed on the digital ticket, along with way-finding signage throughout FirstBank Stadium footprint. Vandyville areas and parking lots that will indicate how to enter and exit the stadium, find seats and directions to concessions and rest area will also be printed on digital tickets.

WILL SHEPPARD What Vanderbilt football expects to make Will Sheppard even better after emergence as a top SEC receiver

What fans should expect during Vanderbilt football season

Vanderbilt is encouraging fans to arrive early to games to provide enough time to maneuver around construction. Fans with tickets in Sections P-V (East stands) will enter FirstBank Stadium at the Memorial Gym entrances (Gates 1 and 3) off 25th Avenue. Fans with tickets in Sections A-G, The Bridge, or suites will enter through the First Family Gate, located near the crossing of Natchez Trace and Vanderbilt Place.

Vandyville pregame activities

Vandyville will remain the hub for pregame tailgating. The Max Nance Kids' Zone has moved from the outdoor track off Natchez Trace to the John Rich Complex (football practice fields) located behind the McGugin Athletic Center. Guests can enter and exit through Natchez Trace near Jess Neely Drive.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football construction at FirstBank Stadium: Road closures, more